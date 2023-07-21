ADVERTISEMENT
Will Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapoor Become The Next Power Couple? Check Deets Inside

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor are buzzing on the internet after they were snapped vacationing together. And it seems the duo are the next power couple.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Jul,2023 01:05:15
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor were buzzing in the headlines for months to be dating each other. While there was no confirmation until the vacation pictures of the duo went viral from Spain. And now the duo are planning to be the next power couple of Bollywood, just like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Aditya and Ananya didn’t shy to embrace each other on their vacation. In the viral photos, the actor held the actress close in the middle of the bridge. They were also snapped walking around the streets in Madrid. In comparison, a source close to Bollywood Life reveals that the couple has taken strong steps that will benefit them professionally.

The report says, “Aditya has joined DCA (Dharma Cornerstone agency) talent management that already handles Ananya Panday, and the team has planned for them to promote as a power couple as they are aware of the craze for them. On a personal level, Aditya and Ananya are very fond of each other, and the liking is very much there.”

Also added, “Ananya and Aditya may become the next power couple like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and their talent management has planned endorsements and a few projects for them together to increase their market value, and this is going to be huge for them on a professional level as well.”

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

