Movies | Celebrities

Women X Jumpsuits: Style it like Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and Kareena Kapoor are no strangers to the jumpsuit game, each bringing their unique style and flair to this one-piece wonder. Let's take a sneak peek at how these leading ladies have elevated jumpsuit fashion to a whole new level.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Sep,2023 13:00:01
Women X Jumpsuits: Style it like Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor 853750

When it comes to redefining elegance and making a statement, there’s nothing quite like a jumpsuit. This fashion staple has graced the closets of countless women, including some of Bollywood’s most iconic stars. Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and Kareena Kapoor are no strangers to the jumpsuit game, each bringing their unique style and flair to this one-piece wonder.

Jumpsuits, the sartorial marvels that effortlessly blend fashion and function! These one-piece wonders have a history as interesting as their ability to make getting dressed a breeze. Harkening back to their aviation roots, jumpsuits were initially designed for sky-high adventures. Imagine pilots and parachutists soaring through the clouds in these stylish contraptions!

Fast forward to today, and jumpsuits have become a fashionista’s dream. They’re like the superhero costumes of the fashion world, swooping in to save the day when you want to look chic with minimal effort. Whether you’re channelling your inner vintage vixen or opting for a modern, tailored twist, jumpsuits are the ultimate style statement. They’re proof that fashion can be fun, functional, and downright fabulous all in one go!

So, embrace the jumpsuit revolution, because who needs separate tops and bottoms when you can have it all in one fabulous piece? Take cues today from these gorgeous B-town divas Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt: A Pastel Dream

Alia Bhatt, the darling of Bollywood’s style scene, knows how to make jumpsuits look like they were made for her. She wowed us in a pastel green dungaree jumpsuit that’s equal parts playful and chic. Topping it off with a body-skimming white full-sleeved top, she hit the fashion bullseye. With her sleek pulled-back ponytail and minimal makeup, Alia exudes an effortless charm that proves you can conquer the world in pastels. Her look is a lesson in how to turn a jumpsuit into a canvas for style experimentation.

Women X Jumpsuits: Style it like Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor 853749

Kareena Kapoor: The Boss in Grey

Kareena Kapoor, our beloved Bebo, takes jumpsuit fashion to a whole new level with an all-grey, bossy ensemble. The tailored fit screams power and sophistication. With her sleek hair bun and bold makeup, she means business! Kareena’s look is a reminder that jumpsuits aren’t just for casual outings; they can be the ultimate power move in your fashion playbook. When she walks into a room in this outfit, she owns it, and that’s the Kareena Kapoor way!

Women X Jumpsuits: Style it like Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor 853748

Anushka Sharma: Comfortably Chic

Anushka Sharma, known for her comfort-first style, showcases how to effortlessly embrace jumpsuits in a laid-back yet stylish manner. Her peach baggy jumpsuit paired with a simple white t-shirt is all about easy-breezy elegance. Anushka leaves her long wavy hair open and goes makeup-free, reminding us that true beauty shines when you’re comfortable in your own skin (and jumpsuit). Her look is like a breath of fresh air in the world of glitz and glamour, proving that simplicity can be the ultimate sophistication.

Women X Jumpsuits: Style it like Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor 853747

The gorgeous Bollywood beauties have shown us that there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. Alia Bhatt’s pastel perfection, Kareena Kapoor’s boss lady vibes, and Anushka Sharma’s comfortable chic style all demonstrate that jumpsuits are incredibly versatile. So, whether you’re aiming for elegance, power, or pure comfort, there’s a jumpsuit out there waiting to become your fashion best friend. It’s time to jump on the jumpsuit bandwagon, and who knows, you might just steal the spotlight like these leading ladies!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Trade Talk: The Ladies Battle It Out This Week 853714
Trade Talk: The Ladies Battle It Out This Week
Jaane Jaan, Kareena Is Dazzling In Her Murderous Avatar 853709
Jaane Jaan, Kareena Is Dazzling In Her Murderous Avatar
Kareena Kapoor's 43rd Birthday Celebration: Vacation With Saif Ali Khan And Kids Taimur And Jeh 853700
Kareena Kapoor’s 43rd Birthday Celebration: Vacation With Saif Ali Khan And Kids Taimur And Jeh
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, And Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Serve Power Couple Goals In Traditional Dresses 853514
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, And Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Serve Power Couple Goals In Traditional Dresses
Happy Festivities! Alia Bhatt takes traditional twirl in fiery orange saree with mirror embellished sleeveless blouse design 853364
Happy Festivities! Alia Bhatt takes traditional twirl in fiery orange saree with mirror embellished sleeveless blouse design
Style your co-ord fashion like Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Disha Patani 853229
Style your co-ord fashion like Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Disha Patani

Latest Stories

Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat has a reason to smile 853775
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat has a reason to smile
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Ranbir get into a nasty fight at police station 853776
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Ranbir get into a nasty fight at police station
Exclusive Interview: Vicky Kaushal talks about The Great Indian Family and candid confession on wife Katrina Kaif 853772
Exclusive Interview: Vicky Kaushal talks about The Great Indian Family and candid confession on wife Katrina Kaif
Beard Styles For Men: Learn basics from Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gaurav Khanna and Karan Kundrra 853732
Beard Styles For Men: Learn basics from Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gaurav Khanna and Karan Kundrra
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi confesses love to Lakshmi in front of the family 853733
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi confesses love to Lakshmi in front of the family
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara shocked to know of Abhir's earnest desire 853721
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara shocked to know of Abhir’s earnest desire
Read Latest News