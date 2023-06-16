“You speak about it when the right time comes”, says Vijay Varma, after Tamannaah Bhatia confirms their relationship

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been making headlines ever since they were spotted sharing a passionate kiss at a New Year’s party. The sparks between them ignited a flurry of dating rumors that quickly spread like wildfire. However, fans can now rejoice as Tamannaah has finally opened up about her relationship with Vijay, dubbing him as her ‘happy place’ and confirming that they are indeed a couple.

In a recent interview, Vijay himself couldn’t help but let a few love-filled details slip. When probed about his personal life, the charismatic actor coyly disclosed that there has been an abundance of love in his world lately. It’s clear that these two Bollywood stars are basking in the glow of their romance, and their fans can’t help but feel a flutter of excitement for this adorable duo. Love is certainly in the air for Tamannaah and Vijay, and their journey together promises to be an exciting one.

Vijay Varma reacts after Tamannaah confirms their relationship

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah openly spoke affectionately about her boyfriend Vijay Varma, confirming their relationship. She expressed her fondness for him and shared insights into their strong bond. When Vijay was asked about the public’s curiosity regarding his personal life, he responded by saying that he believes in discussing such matters when the time is right. However, he did mention that he is currently experiencing a great deal of love and happiness.

Vijay also expressed his preference for letting his work speak for itself rather than his personal life taking the spotlight. This shows his focus on his professional achievements and his contentment in his current situation.

He said, “You speak about it when the right time comes but I can just tell you that there’s a lot of love in my life right now. And I’m happy.” As quoted by India Today.