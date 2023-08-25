'Zig Zag' Unveiled: Monalisa steals it with shimmers and sensuality

In a dazzling spectacle of music and dance, the recently released Hindi item song ‘Zig Zag,’ featuring the talented Mamta Raut and the stunning Mona Lisa, has taken the digital airwaves by storm. The song, which is part of the web series ‘Bajao,’ promises to be a mesmerizing journey that combines Mamta’s enchanting voice with her exceptional dance skills.

Set against a vibrant semi-urban backdrop in the heart of Delhi NCR, the music video showcases Tanvi’s extraordinary talent as she captivates the audience with her scintillating dance moves, perfectly synchronized to the enchanting rhythm of ‘ZIG ZAG ZIG.’

The buzz around this song had already been building for some time, thanks to Monalisa, who tantalizingly dropped sneak peeks from the music video on her social media handles. In a post that sent fans into a frenzy, she exclaimed, “Zig Zag” is out now💃🏻 | Only on Times Music! From #Bajao – a JioCinema Original Webseries!”

Check out Monalisa’s post:

The music video features Monalisa looking absolutely scintillating in her glittery golden co-ords, effortlessly stealing the spotlight. Her ensemble, consisting of a stylish glittery blouse paired with a high-slit golden skirt, perfectly complements her wavy long locks and bold makeup.

The song has been making waves as fans groove to its catchy beats, and it’s quickly becoming a sensation on various social media platforms. With its energetic tempo and infectious melody, ‘Zig Zag’ is not just a song but an invitation to dance your heart out and create some fantastic #reels!

So, if you’re ready for a musical rollercoaster that’s bound to leave you mesmerized, don’t miss out on ‘Zig Zag’ – the electrifying new item song featuring Mamta Raut and Mona Lisa from the web series ‘Bajao.’