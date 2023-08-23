ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Editorial

Akelli Gets The Thrill Quotient Right

Akelli exudes the musk of pernicious masculinity in a nation that has no respect for women. It is a harrowing experience for the protagonist and a thriller for us. Funny how one woman’s poison is another man’s meat.

Author: Subhash K Jha
23 Aug,2023 11:05:09
Akelli Gets The Thrill Quotient Right 844885

Akelli:

Rating: *** ½

Debutant director Pranay Meshram’s Akelli is quite a pleasant surprise. Eschewing the crudity of The Kerala Story, it tells a gripping tale of a young Indian woman in pursuit of employment trapped in the terror of Talibanism in Syria.

Unlike The Kerala Story, there is no sinister agenda here to demonize any community. Sure, the villains are Muslim. But Islamophobia is resolutely averted as the writer sets out to tease out a engrossing tale from the survival genre of cinema.Beyond a point you don’t care about the religious identity perpetrators. You just want the protagonist to flee the danger.

The plot, though quite beyond plausibility in parts, never lets the characters down. The pace is relentless, as Jyoti a girl from a humble bourgeois background finds herself in Syria working in a garment factory.Straightaway, a sense of doom is stitched into the storytelling when Jyoti lands in Syria and is received by kindly charming Indian(Nishant Dahiya) who is to play a pivotal part in the crisis that awaits Jyoti.

While the peripheral characters, played with arresting authenticity by actors from the Gulf region , add a bedrock of authenticity to the storytelling, it is Nushrratt Bharuccha who shines in the central role of a woman who suddenly finds herself on the wrong side of the fence. The role is not just emotionally draining but physically exhausting.Nushrratt is equal to the task. It is time the myopic Hindi film industry took her talents more seriously.

While some of the plotting is beyond believability Nushrratt and the energetic editing(by Sumeet Kotian) keep us invested for a little more than two hours.

The airport climax reminded me of Ben Affleck’s Argo, albeit a budget version . All through I never felt Akelli to be a small film. There is a saying in Hindi: Soch badi honi chahiye. This film illustrates the thought amply. It is designed to thrill and is cut with a surgeon’s precision.

Unlike The Kerala Story, there is no extra meat, no flab, no excessive violence in Akelli. Yet the storytelling chills you to the bones from the moment Jyoti lands in Syria. In spite of the façade of normalcy you know she is in trouble. Deep trouble.

Akelli is not a great work of art. It doesn’t aspire to be. Its ambitions are self limiting. The director Pranay Meshram wants his audience to be involved in the story of a plucky smalltown girl’s flight from the worst nightmare of any migrant’s life. Civil violence is largely uncivil for those caught in it. The last time you saw a film about an Indian trapped in civil strife in a foreign land was Airlift. And that was all about subtle machismo.

Akelli exudes the musk of pernicious masculinity in a nation that has no respect for women. It is a harrowing experience for the protagonist and a thriller for us. Funny how one woman’s poison is another man’s meat.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Akelli teaser wins over the internet, watch 838806
Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Akelli teaser wins over the internet, watch
Keerthy Suresh and Nushrratt Bharuccha are melting hearts with stunning photoshoot snaps, come check out 821345
Keerthy Suresh and Nushrratt Bharuccha are melting hearts with stunning photoshoot snaps, come check out
IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5: Best Dressed Actresses 819136
IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5: Best Dressed Actresses
Auto Draft 810925
Rakul Preet Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Manish Malhotra are busy chilling, share epic selfie
Nushrratt Bharuccha is ready for date night fashion inspiration in V neck scarlett red outfit, see photodump 805232
Nushrratt Bharuccha is ready for date night fashion inspiration in V neck scarlett red outfit, see photodump
Nushrratt Bharuccha wants to smile her way through challenges, see photodump 804881
Nushrratt Bharuccha wants to smile her way through challenges, see photodump
Latest Stories
Divyanka Tripathi takes pool fashion on edge in blue midi dress, see pics 844892
Divyanka Tripathi takes pool fashion on edge in blue midi dress, see pics
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: After the accident plan fails, Nidhi decides to kill Preeta with poison 844910
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: After the accident plan fails, Nidhi decides to kill Preeta with poison
Anupamaa Spoiler: Adhik Puts up a pretentious play 844908
Anupamaa Spoiler: Adhik puts up a pretentious play
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Kaushik plans an attack on Neerja 844900
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Kaushik plans an attack on Neerja
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 storms into the 400 crore club in just 12 days 844898
Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 storms into the 400 crore club in just 12 days
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan decides to touch Jordan's feet for his mother’s sake 844888
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan decides to touch Jordan’s feet for his mother’s sake
Read Latest News