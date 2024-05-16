‘Chandu Champion’ featuring Kartik Aaryan parades the ‘verisimilitude’ of a sportsman

Been some hours since the poster got its untimely unveil, and as much as I look at it and go ‘yikes’ witnessing Kartik Aaryan’s athletic body adorned with mud, I get the twin amount of enclosure of what a “man who refused to surrender” looks like.

‘Chandu Champion’, directed by Kabir Khan, takes an oath to validate (sometimes validation is a necessity, as they say!) the existentialism of Paralympics and more. Honouring (reportedly) the gold medallist Murlikant Petkar, “Chandu Champion” stands out as a one-of-a-kind creation. At least, the poignant poster says so!

Who is Murlikant Petkar? Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, made history at the 1972 Summer Paralympics in Heidelberg, Germany. He triumphed in the 50-meter freestyle swimming event, setting a world record with a time of 37.33 seconds. Petkar’s remarkable achievement marks a significant milestone in India’s Paralympic history. In recognition of his outstanding contributions to sports, he was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2018.

Now coming to Kartik Aaryan. The thumping unpremeditated actor does it again! We see him in a scrawny physique, with toned visible collarbones, hollow-cheeks and apodictic strength; running in a “langot” (loincloth) graced with dirt and mud.

Reckoning with the ‘wrestler’ factor, Kartik Aaryan makes his fans believe that this would bag him his first national award. And we don’t deny the influence here either. Those loose hair, watertight face, and intense eyes all shall summon your soul right at the brink.

Kartik dropped the poster on his social media accounts luring love and appreciation from his fans. The nest release, that of a boxer look, reminds us of a certain Raging Bull phenomenon. Fierce, ferocious and fabulous.

The film, jointly bankrolled by Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to hit the theatres on 14th June, 2024. Apart from this Aaryan is currently shooting for Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

