Cubicles S3 Review: Hitting the bullseye of corporate humour with a reality check

Ever felt like you’re tap-dancing through a corporate circus where emails are trapeze artists and meetings are the lions you’re trying not to get mauled by? Welcome to the chaotic carnival, where the coffee machine is your safety net, and the office printer is the mischievous clown throwing pies at your carefully laid plans.

You’re standing at the crossroads of “Team-building Boulevard” and “Solo Project Street.” Left takes you into the wild world of forced camaraderie and trust falls, while right leads you to the lonely land of solo assignments and awkward watercooler encounters. Which way will you go, and can you navigate the daily circus acts without tripping over your own inbox?

Cubicles, the web series perfectly sprawls its narrative on this “hallway of whispers” (corporates can relate to). And as we head towards the third season this time, it promises a triple dose of corporate chaos.

“Cubicles Season 3” takes us on a rollercoaster ride through the tumultuous world of corporate chaos and camaraderie. Piyush Prajapati, our beloved protagonist, has moved up the professional ladder, now donning the hat of a team leader. The series promises not only a gripping narrative but also a hearty dose of humour, ensuring that our laughter echoes through the corridors of the corporate jungle.

Directed by Divyanshu Malhotra and brought to life by the creative minds at The Viral Fever (TVF), the series boasts an ensemble cast that brings authenticity and depth to the characters. Abhishek Chauhan, Badri Chavan, Ayushi Gupta, and others form a formidable team that keeps the pulse of the show beating with energy.

Season 3 introduces us to a Piyush grappling with the challenges of leadership and navigating the treacherous waters of office politics.

The twist in his living arrangements, with Gautam taking over as the new flatmate, injects a fresh and humorous dynamic into the series. It’s like a breath of fresh air, blending seamlessly with the relatable highs and lows of Piyush’s professional and personal life.

The leap from Season 2 to Season 3 is a clever move that adds layers to the narrative.

The dream sequence of a cancelled Monday office strikes a chord with anyone who’s ever yearned for a reprieve from the dreaded start of the week. Piyush’s transition from the responsible flatmate to the one receiving reminders and cracking jokes reflects the organic evolution of characters, keeping the audience invested in the storyline.

Season 1 introduced us to a wide-eyed Piyush, fresh out of college and thrust into the cutthroat world of corporate India. The beauty of “Cubicles” lies in its ability to grow with its characters. Season 3 doesn’t just maintain the momentum; it elevates it, exploring the complexities of leadership, friendship, and the perennial struggle for work-life balance.

In a nutshell, “Cubicles Season 3” is a mirror reflecting the absurdities and charms of our daily work lives. It’s a journey that resonates with the audience, drawing us into the laughter, the drama, and the poignant moments that make the corporate world simultaneously exasperating and endearing.

So, if you’re ready for a captivating blend of humour and heartfelt storytelling, grab your popcorn and settle in for another delightful season in the world of Piyush Prajapati.