What a joy to see Pratik Gandhi doing something that doesn’t involve a known figure caught in a national crisis(think Harshad, think Gandhi).

This time in Do Aur Do Pyar Pratik gets cosy with “wife” Vidya Balan and naughty with “woh” Ileana D’Cruz.

But Vidya isn’t sitting at home weeping about lost love. She has her own thing going with Sendhil Ramamurthy who apparently plays an NRI with an accent to match, probably to accommodate his poor command over Hindi.

In an interview in 2010 Sendhil had said to writer, “My character is supposed to speak a smattering of bad Hindi in Shor. I have exactly counted them. I tried to get them to cut it down. I had thirty Hindi fifteen words in Hindi in my first Bollywood film Shor. Trust me, I’ve words to begin with. I campaigned to get them reduced by half. I must be the only actor in the world who has actually asked for my lines to be cut.”

Sendhil seems to have a bit more to speak in Do Aur Do Pyar than he did in his first Hindi film Shor. His exchanges with Vidya Balan in Do Aur Do Pyar seem to be the highlight of this terrific ensemble piece.

The film is directed by award-winning ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta, who makes her feature debut with the film. Ms Thakurta says, “When I first heard this story, I was instantly attracted to its universe. It was honest, funny and so today. The actors have been a dream to work with. Their generosity is something I will always cherish.”

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, says, “Do Aur Do Pyar is a sparkling, sophisticated romance that subverts all notions of love and fidelity in modern times. While alchemy best describes the coming together of this incredible cast, we’re thrilled to collaborate with Shirsha Guha Thakurta, who has an extraordinarily perceptive understanding of human relationships. We’re also excited to partner with Ellipsis once again, to bring this witty, charming and passionate story to life.”