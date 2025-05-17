Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Review: A Relentless Ride with Heart and Hiccups

Somewhere in the relentless whirl of helicopters, exploding submarines, and death-defying jumps, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning reminds us exactly why this franchise has endured for nearly three decades.

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt, bruised, battered, but untiring, and while the spectacle is predictably enormous, what’s surprising is the attempt to wrap it all up with emotional depth.

Let’s not pretend this film is reinventing the action genre. It isn’t. But it is trying to give its central hero, and perhaps the series, a fitting sendoff.

So, what’s in there? Global collapse, courtesy of an omnipotent rogue AI called The Entity. And we find Gabriel, as the antagonist, a ghost from Ethan’s past played by Esai Morales, who exudes quiet menace but doesn’t quite carry the narrative weight needed.

Director Christopher McQuarrie continues his high-stakes balancing act, combining blockbuster scale with character beats. But does it all work? Not entirely.

What you can cherish unapologetically?–is the Tom Cruise, and always the Tom Cruise!

If Cruise ever doubted his place in the pantheon of action stars, this film cements it. He is the last great movie stuntman, performing insane sequences, narrow escapes, and, yes, more running (no one runs like Cruise). His physical commitment is jaw-dropping, but what lands more this time is his weariness. Ethan isn’t just saving the world—he’s reckoning with loss, regret, and the inevitability of endings.

Hayley Atwell, as Grace, is an absolute standout. She’s sharp, layered, and refreshingly, not just a damsel or sidekick. There’s an emotional push-and-pull between her and Ethan that feels earned and adds necessary humanity. Simon Pegg’s Benji continues to be the franchise’s beating heart—his quips, panic, and loyalty keep the tone from getting too grim.

And then there’s the nostalgia. Rolf Saxon’s brief return as William Donloe is a wink to loyal viewers that doesn’t feel forced. It grounds the film in its own legacy without pandering.

But for all the adrenaline, The Final Reckoning suffers where many modern action films do: the script doesn’t always keep pace with the spectacle. Gabriel’s character is given ominous lines and flashbacks but remains thin. His supposed history with Ethan is more hinted at than shown, making their final confrontations feel emotionally hollow. A villain is only as good as his motivations—those remain murky here.

Also missing in action is classic MI finesse. Where are the intricate heists? The clever gadget play? The double-crosses and masks layered within masks? This film leans more into brute force and big action than espionage and strategy. Longtime fans may miss that cerebral edge the earlier films thrived on.

The pacing, too, is uneven. The first half flies. The second half? Not quite. There’s a stretch where momentum dips and the emotional weight can’t carry the lull. Some scenes overstay their welcome, and tighter editing might’ve elevated the overall rhythm.

What’s undeniable, though, is the film’s visual grandeur. Fraser Taggart’s cinematography is breathtaking—particularly the sequences aboard a submerged submarine and an aerial chase that feels almost surreal in scale. McQuarrie knows how to frame action, using real locations and practical effects wherever possible. The camera moves purposefully, making the set pieces loud and beautiful.

Max Aruj and Alfie Godfrey’s score deserves applause. It swells in all the right places, haunting when needed and pulse-raising when the action crescendos. The music here sharpens them.

This time, it lacks the narrative finesse of Ghost Protocol or the relentless rhythm of Fallout. But what does it have? Earnestness, ambition, and heart; which are enough to make it a satisfying (if not spectacular) conclusion.

It understands what made the franchise click: not just Tom Cruise leaping off cliffs, but the relationships, the betrayals, the moral grey areas. Ethan Hunt has always been more than a superspy—he’s defined by loyalty, loss, and sacrifice. This film leans into that, even when it stumbles.

For fans, this is essential viewing. For action lovers, it delivers the goods. And for those seeking closure, it may not tie every thread perfectly, but it lands where it matters, with emotion, impact, and just enough hope.

IWMBuzz rates it 3.5 stars.