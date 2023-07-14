What Makes Tom Cruise The Coolest Star In The World?

If you have seen Tom Cruise’s heartstopping stunts in the new Mission Impossible film you would know he is only getting better with age.Tom Cruise ceased being a human being long ago.He is now a metaphor for male beauty and professional excellence. With every film he only gets better.

Cut to India’s Cruise Salman Khan. When and why did he stop growing? How could he come to something as appalling as Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.That fake hair extension , that pseudo-swag ….

Seriously?

What makes Salman so distant in vision and aesthetics from Cruise?

Besides the fact that most of his stunts are now performed by a double, Salman has stopped growing as an actor and artiste. His coterie has cordoned him from reality. They tell him whatever he wants to hear. This is why his cinema has become stagnant. The affiliation to reality, the answer to the question ‘What does the audience’ want is out of Salman’s reach.

Tom Cruise, on the other hand, is a curious child constantly in search of new adventures.When you interview him he asks you a dozen questions in five minutes. He wants to know everything about you. He doesn’t want to talk about himself. During that five minutes he has with the interviewer, he wants to broaden his horizon by five minutes.

Cruise is a sucker for danger. He wants to take that risk of going to the edge repeatedly, both literally and symbolically. He will continue to grow through the eight, ninth, tenth and probably eleventh chapter of the Mission Impossible franchise. Put in a nutshell, nothing is impossible for the Mission Impossible star.

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1 is the most riveting film in the series in recent years. It is probably the best Mission Impossible film ever, during the same year that Salman Khan has delivered probably the worst film of his career. No, he is not India’s Tom Cruise. There cannot be another Tom Cruise.

Would they please finally give Cruise the Oscar . Just because you he is so goodlooking and so physically fit it doesn’t mean he is not a brilliant actor About time he is acknowledged as the most successful celluloid star of all times.

Even Shah Rukh Khan would agree.