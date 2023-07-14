ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

What Makes Tom Cruise The Coolest Star In The World?

Cruise is a sucker for danger. He wants to take that risk of going to the edge repeatedly, both literally and symbolically. He will continue to grow through the eight, ninth, tenth and probably eleventh chapter of the Mission Impossible franchise. Put in a nutshell, nothing is impossible for the Mission Impossible star.

Author: Subhash K Jha
14 Jul,2023 10:46:57
What Makes Tom Cruise The Coolest Star In The World? 833688

If you have seen Tom Cruise’s heartstopping stunts in the new Mission Impossible film you would know he is only getting better with age.Tom Cruise ceased being a human being long ago.He is now a metaphor for male beauty and professional excellence. With every film he only gets better.

Cut to India’s Cruise Salman Khan. When and why did he stop growing? How could he come to something as appalling as Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.That fake hair extension , that pseudo-swag ….

Seriously?

What makes Salman so distant in vision and aesthetics from Cruise?

Besides the fact that most of his stunts are now performed by a double, Salman has stopped growing as an actor and artiste. His coterie has cordoned him from reality. They tell him whatever he wants to hear. This is why his cinema has become stagnant. The affiliation to reality, the answer to the question ‘What does the audience’ want is out of Salman’s reach.

Tom Cruise, on the other hand, is a curious child constantly in search of new adventures.When you interview him he asks you a dozen questions in five minutes. He wants to know everything about you. He doesn’t want to talk about himself. During that five minutes he has with the interviewer, he wants to broaden his horizon by five minutes.

Cruise is a sucker for danger. He wants to take that risk of going to the edge repeatedly, both literally and symbolically. He will continue to grow through the eight, ninth, tenth and probably eleventh chapter of the Mission Impossible franchise. Put in a nutshell, nothing is impossible for the Mission Impossible star.

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1 is the most riveting film in the series in recent years. It is probably the best Mission Impossible film ever, during the same year that Salman Khan has delivered probably the worst film of his career. No, he is not India’s Tom Cruise. There cannot be another Tom Cruise.

Would they please finally give Cruise the Oscar . Just because you he is so goodlooking and so physically fit it doesn’t mean he is not a brilliant actor About time he is acknowledged as the most successful celluloid star of all times.

Even Shah Rukh Khan would agree.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
When Tom Cruise runs, it trends at the top! 832886
When Tom Cruise runs, it trends at the top!
Breaking: Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate with Tom Cruise for Jawan, deets inside 823250
Breaking: Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate with Tom Cruise for Jawan, deets inside
Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Trailer: Tom Cruise at his absolute best 808162
Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Trailer: Tom Cruise at his absolute best
Is Tom Cruise interested in Shakira? 806440
Is Tom Cruise interested in Shakira?
Tom Cruise's Action-Packed Films To Watch This Weekend 771329
Tom Cruise’s Action-Packed Films To Watch This Weekend
Ali Fazal’s fan moment with Tom Cruise at Oscars luncheon 772483
Ali Fazal’s fan moment with Tom Cruise at Oscars luncheon
Latest Stories
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shakti gets trapped in a gaseous room 833701
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shakti gets trapped in a gaseous room
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja gets humiliated at school 833698
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja gets humiliated at school
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Harleen to die? 833692
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Harleen to die?
Meet spoiler: Sumeet gets injured 833693
Meet spoiler: Sumeet gets injured
Aditi Rao Hydari calls for perfection in plum floral shirt, see pics 833656
Aditi Rao Hydari calls for perfection in plum floral shirt, see pics
Check Out: Jasmin Bhasin's 'Chehre Ka Noor' In Unfiltered Snaps 833612
Check Out: Jasmin Bhasin’s ‘Chehre Ka Noor’ In Unfiltered Snaps
Read Latest News