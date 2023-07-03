ADVERTISEMENT
Breaking: Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate with Tom Cruise for Jawan, deets inside

Shah Rukh Khan will be joining forces with Hollywood icon Tom Cruise, and it has got everything to do with SRK's upcoming movie 'Jawan', but with a twist.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
03 Jul,2023 19:30:19
Excitement goes on a roar, as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be joining forces with Hollywood icon Tom Cruise, and it has got everything to do with SRK’s upcoming movie ‘Jawan’, but with a twist.

As reports online suggest that the much-anticipated trailer of the Shah Rukh Khan and Tom Cruise collaboration will be unveiled on the big screen alongside the release of Tom Cruise’s upcoming mega action spy thriller, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1.” Set to hit theaters on July 12, 2023, the highly-awaited blockbuster trailer is expected to captivate audiences with a thrilling glimpse into this unique cinematic partnership. Fans can anticipate an exhilarating experience as they witness the convergence of two iconic stars on the silver screen. Mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable cinematic treat!

Journalist Rahul Raut took to Twitter to share the news, announcing that the countdown has begun for Shah Rukh Khan’s next release. Titled “Jawan,” the film’s trailer is set to be released in theaters alongside the prints of “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning.” While the exact date for the trailer launch is yet to be announced, fans can expect this highly-anticipated collaboration to hit the silver screens on September 7.

He wrote, “BEGIN THE COUNTDOWN FOR #ShahRukhKhan𓀠’s NEXT RELEASE… Get ready for the #JawanTrailer — releasing in theatres with the prints of #MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning… The exact date for trailer launch will be announced soon! #Jawan releases in CINEMAS on SEPTEMBER 7!”

The announcement has sparked immense excitement and anticipation among fans of both superstars, eager to witness this epic cinematic union. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting project!

