She’s a charmer in the true sense of the term. She’s iconic in her sweet ways. Seeing her raging and drool-worthy beauty, any man would go ‘Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si Ajab Si Adayein Hai’. She’s as tall as a phoenix, and her stature and position in the industry today are even taller because of her hard work and efforts. Well, this introduction clearly validates the fact that we are talking about none other than the sensational Deepika Padukone. Since the year 2007, Deepika has been prominent and active in the Indian entertainment industry and well, her journey till now has been a rollercoaster ride indeed. Like any other individual, Deepika has had her share of ups and downs. However, what has worked for her, come what may, is her sheer dedication, perseverance and patience to deal with any situation calmly and composedly. In terms of being under scrutiny, her loyal fans can argue and say that Deepika Padukone has indeed been a soft target. Be it in the news and limelight for her alleged affairs and relationships before marrying Ranveer Singh to the NCB controversy, Deepika Padukone is one name that’s certainly not alien to ‘trouble’.

She’s a level-headed strong actor who’s highly versatile because of her potential and mettle. However, if one gives her an exact count of the number of controversies she’s attracted towards herself without any direct involvement, perhaps, she won’t be pleased. Be it because of her age-old ‘RK’ tattoo that has now been modified or her explosive and bold statements in Koffee With Karan, Deepika Padukone could often make it to the headlines. And well, not just that, how can one forget the colossal controversy around Padmavat? Perhaps, many negative hatemongers would like to believe that it was the scariest time for Deepika Padukone. Why? Well, not just her career; even her nose’s safety was at stake for apparently being the modern-day ‘Surpanakha’ in today’s “Kalyug”. Remember the threat she received when it was said that her nose would be chopped off for allegedly hurting the sentiments of a specific community? Well, time and again, Deepika has dealt with it all.

However, just when everyone thought it was the most controversial phase of Padukone’s professional career came the time of Pathaan and the ‘Besharam Rang’ song row. Quickly, it can be rated as the Mt. Everest of all controversies she’s had to deal with. And any guesses about what triggered the debate? Well, if one delves deep into the matter, more than the length of the monokini, it was the colour that caused the outrage. Days after days, Deepika Padukone was unnecessarily slut-shamed and subjected to cat-calling and whatnot. Not just that, some trolls even, unfortunately, went to the extent of questioning her dignity as a woman because of the clothes and the colour of the monokini. Well, such discussions in 2023 feel surreal and weird. Well, that’s indeed the case.

Yes, outrage over a matter is allowed, and yes, people have all the right to express what they don’t like or detest. However, the problem starts when the outrage is ‘selective’ and ‘convenient’. In the past, Deepika Padukone has been massively trolled for things beyond imagination. Be it Padmavat row or her bold scenes in Gehraiyaan after marriage with Ranveer Singh, or her latest Besharam Rang controversy, she’s dealt with all. However, what’s perhaps funny is that the same Deepika Padukone, who’s sometimes accused of being a ‘National shame’ for apparently crossing all limits of ‘besharmi’, suddenly becomes a National icon when she represents India at FIFA World Cup 2022. Deepika Padukone was hailed as a representative of Indian cinema when she started getting good opportunities in Hollywood as a lead, something not many have achieved. And to top it all, the same Deepika Padukone also became the most inspiring woman for her ‘poise’, ‘grace’ and ‘dignity’ presentation at Oscars 2023 as an Indian representative after being invited for the same. Conversely, trolls and haters often decide to bash her for things beyond their control. On the other hand, the same netizens on social media conveniently shift momentum, change gears and turn the narrative into something positive for her when she’s in the news for the right reasons.

So, our big question is, how do we rate this woman? She’s worked her way up to the top after consistent years of hard work and dedication, and well, no one and no one can take that away from her. So, the big question is, how do we look at Deepika Padukone? Should we consider her a ‘Besharam’ lady just because she decided to wear something on-screen, that was a part of her work? Or should we consider her an ‘icon’ because of her latest FIFA 2022 and Oscar 2023 landmarks? Leaving the decision to you all.