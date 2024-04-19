Review of ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’: Satisfies the craving of having a funny, light-hearted & intelligent romcom while being a warm hug

Rating – **** (4/5)

It might not be the apt weather to make this connotation considering how we are tackling scorching heat every day – but some films invoke the perfect emotion of being like a warm bowl of soup or a hot cup of coffee as rain droplets touch the ground. Do Aur Do Pyaar (DADP) does exactly that and becomes the warmest and loveliest hug of a film that we know we need and yearn for.

It is always a relief to see light-hearted yet deep, feel-good yet intelligent films come at the foray, even more so because there is a genuine dearth of them. It’s tough to pinpoint the last Hindi film I saw that made me feel so wholesome and delighted in the most gentle manner. Hence, DADP is a breath of fresh air that has you smiling, tearing up and feeling all kinds of emotions constantly.

The nuances and subtlety with which director Shirsha Guha Thakurta, and her team of writers, Eisha Chopra, Amrita Bagchi and Suprotim Sengupta convey everything they intend to do – is divine. They never try to take sides or glorify the idea of having an extramarital affair, and most importantly, they don’t try to justify it either. It just happens to be a story of simple human beings with a bunch of complexities in their life. Coming back to the nuances – there is one too many and I would be remiss to not mention a few.

In the mundanity of a marriage between Ani (Pratik Gandhi) and Kavya (Vidya Balan), there are moments of writing brilliance. For instance, when Ani gets flowers at home which are meant for Kavya but not as a romantic gesture, the latter, who is busy with a chore, casually goes on to ask – “ye flowers kiske liye hai?” (For whom are these flowers for) In a mere one line – so much is conveyed that their marriage has become such a dull affair, that even any presumed romantic gesture isn’t a possibility. Kavya, for a millisecond as well, did not think that they could be for her.

This is just one example of the plethora of such nuggets the film is filled with. It is so refreshing to see that characters are Bengali, Tamilian, and even American – not for the sake of it – but for bringing character and importance to the story. Without the aid of any stereotypes, the director and writers present some of the funniest and most adorable scenes – which act as an apt distraction from the otherwise heft of difficult emotions. You will find yourself clapping, laughing and even ‘ohhhhhhhh’-ing at the interval block because it is that good.

Infusion of some songs that are old classics, original new songs that are mesmerising, clarity and crispness of the screenplay, tackling relationships with maturity, and respect while not skimming out on ‘being human’, Do Aur Do Pyaar is a masterclass in being able to pull off a complex story with ridiculous ease, incredible intellect, and great execution.

To see actors like Pratik Gandhi and Vidya Balan exhibit just how acting is done – is something any budding actor should see, learn and adapt. It’s the same Gandhi, who had a swagger and personality in Scam 1992; was tickling your funny bones in Madgaon Express, and now becomes the ultimate ‘cutie’ of a delightful romantic comedy with DADP. Spectacular. And what can be said about Balan, that’s not said before? I once mentioned that Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of my favourite on-screen criers, for Balan – she is one of my favorites when it comes to confrontation scenes. The depth with which she portrays these scenes and never misses a beat is splendid. Don’t miss her scenes with her father. Pure gold. Full props to Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana D’Cruz for being good assistance to the storyline.

I have given DADP enough metaphors to describe how I felt right at the beginning of this piece but it might still not suffice to iterate just how amazingly pleasant this film is. We need it, so much more than you can imagine. Go to the theatres this weekend and let the film hug you.