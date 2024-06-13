Review of ‘Inside Out 2′: We grew up, so has the film with a spectacular exploration of ‘newer’ emotions

Rating – **** (4/5)

For a movie that broke barriers and exploded creative juices to their maximum with spectacular execution, Inside Out getting a sequel was an uphill task from the very germ of its idea. Pixar would have and did think long enough, take their time and analyse to produce something that, even if, it doesn’t live up to its original or surpass it – does enough to be entertaining and be a worthy addition to its legacy.

Almost ten years later, we have grown up and the bundle of emotions all of us have produced, allowed to overpower the others can lead a franchise of movies themselves – but the makers of Inside Out 2 realised that they have grown up and of course, the protagonist, Riley as well.

It is fascinating to think how anger and disgust now seem the purest of emotions for a human being as getting into our teenage years and hitting puberty unleashes a whole new level of complex emotions, we didn’t even know existed.

Pixar might not have a pitch-perfect film with Inside Out 2 but what they do have is a spectacular portrayal of emotions with new additions that represent our human selves, as we continue to resonate with Riley. I almost wanted to scream in the theatre when anxiety was introduced, and maybe that was me being my anxious self.

If not anything else, Inside Out 2 is an almost perfect depiction of just how anxiety takes over all our emotions more often than not. You have a test tomorrow – you’ll have anxiety. You have to make a new friend – you’ll have anxiety. You are going to sleep – you’ll have anxiety. Hell, even when you say a casual ‘Hi’ to someone you generally look up to – you’ll have anxiety.

That happens with Riley as well just as Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Fear and Anger try to bring in the balance that we know lies right at the ‘back of the mind’. The additions of Embarrassment, Envy and Ennui (boredom) are also showcased beautifully and subtly as you would expect. The more relatable things for teenagers are dominated by pretence – where you almost forget your true self and let pretence take over. ‘Trying to be cool’ is the web that entangles your real self and dominates proceedings. Inside Out 2 continues to be innovative, crystal and impactful with its creative imagination taking over but never crossing the realm of reality. We even see different forms of animation blended with Pixar’s signature style (flaunt much?).

The sheer world-building here with ‘Mount Crushmore’, letting the Deep Dark Secret be a deep dark secret, having a mind police, sar-chasm and most importantly ‘brainstorm’ is a beautiful play with puns and metaphors that makes one marvel at the minds at work even more.

In the end, it’s about putting all your beliefs together and finding your sense of self – which sounds so easy in theory but the film, as it reaches its climax just accentuates further how it’s not.

You, like Riley, won’t be perfect, and you will make mistakes and even have a flawed side to yourself but the best you can do is be a kind human, not forget your true friends and keep doing your best.

When Joy says – “there probably isn’t a way to stop anxiety, maybe you feel less joy when you grow up” it hits hard and will have you sobbing.

Once again, the voice cast is fantastic in making sure this vision is executed well where Amy Poehler leads the way as Joy but my favourite is Anxiety (not literally, okay maybe literally as well) which is voiced fantastically by Maya Hawke.

Inside Out 2 is easily the best Hollywood film to come out this year and while it might not surpass the original, it does more than enough to be poignant, entertaining and maintaining the essence.