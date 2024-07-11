‘Sarfira’ Review: Akshay Kumar flies high in this stunning entertainer

Rating – **** (4/5)

Oh Akshay Kumar! A million conversations surround the man facing a lull at the box office and to an extent, with his performance feedback and choices as well. The fickle nature of this business continues to be a recurring factor and even if you have a string of disappointments, all it takes is one film to change your fortune. With Kumar, fortune is important, you know? The box office prowess of his latest Sarfira is a separate conversation and will have its own beast to nurture but it can safely be said that Mr. Kumar shines in Sarfira (finally).

An official remake of the Tamil film, Soorarai Pottru that starred Suriya in the titular role – you understand the need to have a superstar helming the Hindi film even though the story is that of an underdog from a remote village. And with that, Kumar needed to be uninhibited with his performance, never trying too hard or even having ‘hero’ moments.

That’s a fascinating occurrence with megastars, where makers try and resort to fan service to avoid whatever reactions they anticipate but when a film like this comes along, there’s no need for it and that is adhered to here.

A determined man with an impossible dream fighting insurmountable odds is the oldest trope in the book for a film’s screenplay by Sudha Kongara (also director) and Shalini Ushadevia. But it always stays in the realm of, for the lack of a better word, normalcy! And that is the beauty of it. This ordinary man’s superhero journey never comprises over-the-top moments, sprinkling enough drama to keep you invested and intrigued.

The ones who haven’t seen the original film are in for just the kind of entertainment and immersive atmosphere they usually expect from an Akshay Kumar film, and in one he doesn’t appear to be doing it for the sake of it. With Sarfira, he surely isn’t. Putting in a genuine effort and playing to his strengths, Kumar can convey the angst, tirelessness and euphoria of Veer Mhatre – a man with a seemingly maniacal idea.

The idea of casting Radhikka Madan once again sparked the debate of casting a younger female actor opposite an older male actor – but interestingly that is highlighted here as well and blended into the story. And they didn’t go wrong! Madan doesn’t just hold her own opposite Kumar but shines over and above him on several instances. Playing a feisty Maharashtrian woman who has her own goals and, in fact, literally becomes the anchor to her husband who is struggling to make things happen – Madan steals the show.

It is always about the director and to see Sudha Kongara derive what she did out of Suriya and here from Akshay Kumar is another reminder of how much a filmmaker’s vision and idea about presenting a superstar makes a difference more often than not. Whether or not this will result in box office moolah won’t be the parameter for Kumar’s resurgence but it surely is one for him as an actor and a performer.

Sarfira has its loopholes where the drama, at times, takes over the emotion and the fact that there isn’t much focus given on why Kumar’s Veer has two friends/partners who have also sacrificed their lives for his core dream remains unexplored.

But even then, Sarfira does enough to keep you invested and care about this world throughout its run. When you care about your protagonist to root for him and his impossible dream consistently, the underdog story has won. Job is done.