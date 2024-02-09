Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Review: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer celebrates love in all forms

Rating: 4 stars

Reviewer: Shatakshi Ganguly

“Caught yourself humming ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ again, huh? Can’t blame you – Shahid Kapoor’s killer dance moves and Kriti Sanon’s sheer grandeur have turned that tune into an unstoppable force, echoing everywhere from the streets to social media feeds. But you know what’s even better than the song itself? The movie it belongs to!

And nothing surpasses the feeling of watching Shahid Kapoor, back in his rom-com element, ready to steal hearts once more. But hold onto your popcorn, because this time, it’s not your typical love story. Nope, it’s an out-of-the-box tale of romance between a human and a robot. Didn’t Rajinikanth’s ‘Robot’ already explore the man-meets-machine dynamic? Well, my friend, prepare to have your socks knocked off, because ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ promises a fresh twist that’ll have you hooked from the get-go.

Dimple Kapadia as Urmila, the quirky robot engineer who adds a whole new dimension to the story with her tongue-in-cheek humor and unconventional grace. She’s the secret ingredient that takes this rom-com from delightful to downright irresistible.

Kriti Sanon shines as SIFRA, effortlessly blending robotic precision with a dash of spice that’ll leave you completely smitten. And Shahid Kapoor? Well, let’s just say he’s in his element, delivering his most exuberant performance in ages and proving that there’s nothing he can’t do – not even romancing a robot!

What also gives us a nostalgic twirl, is to watch Dharmendra.

As you watch Aryan and SIFRA’s unconventional love story unfold on screen, you’ll find yourself laughing, swooning, and maybe even shedding a tear or two. A compact script with perfect puns and laughter induced making it all rib-tickling.

So, if you’re craving a rom-com with a twist, look no further. ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ is here to sweep you off your feet and leave you humming its tunes long after the credits roll.