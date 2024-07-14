15 To 20 July OTT & Movie Releases: Vicky Kaushal & Triptii Dimri’s Bad Newz To House Of The Dragon S2

For all the entertainment enthusiasts, there is a vast number of releases next week to binge on featuring your favorite stars whether on OTT platforms or theatre. Check out the full list of OTT and theatre movie releases from 15 to 20 July, including Bad Newz to House Of The Dragon S2.

Netflix Releases From 15 To 20 July

On 15 July, you can watch a variety of shows, including family dramas and more, like Midnight Sun, Trolls Band Together, and Wonderoos.

On 16 July, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed, the documentary series Homicide: Los Angeles, and stand-up comedy Chad Daniels: Empty Nester will be released.

17 July is for all the anime lovers with T. PBON: S2 release. While Cobra Jai: S6 Part 1 releases on 18 July alongside Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper.

Audiences can thrill themselves with new releases on 19 July, from the documentary Skywalker: A Love Story to Find Me Falling, film.

Disney Plus Hostar

Enna pannirukannu theriyalaeya fans can watch the show’s new episode on 18 July, Thursday, while the new episode of Heart Beat will be released on 19 July, Friday.

Jio Cinema

House Of The Dragon S2 is already out for all fantasy lovers, and you can catch up on the thrill with the new episode on Monday, 15 July.

Theatre Releases

The action-adventure-thriller Twisters releases in theaters on 18 July. In contrast, Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri starrer Bollywood movie ‘Bad Newz,’ Immaculate, Darling, Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra, Not Out, Hejjaru, Vishesham, The Hiest, Back Benchers, Hiranya, Pekamedalu, Crime Reel, Treasure, The Holiday S1- EP3, Aadesh, and Kadaloora Kanmani releasing on Friday 19 July.