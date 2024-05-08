18 hours of shooting, cups of coffee & late nights – Kartik Aaryan shares images from a tough day at ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ shoot

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise is set to continue as we are looking at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 quicker than we had to wait for the sequel. The legendary first film witnessed a spiritual sequel in the form of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 back in 2022 and to the surprise of many, the Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer was received with immense love from both audience and critics alike.

Hence, banking on the same popularity and anticipiation, the third installment is all set to arrive later this year in Diwali and while Aaryan is back as Rooh Baba, we have Tripti Dimri joining the franchise, and the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan coming back.

And considering the team is looking at a Diwali release, shooting for the film has been going on in full throttle for a while now. In fact, Aaryan recently went on to share a series of images on his Instagram stories taking the fans through a taxing day of shoot on the sets.

In the first image, Aaryan put a laughing emoji writing ‘Shoot 1,’ but the second and third image came in rather late where it was about 3:30 am and Aaryan just finished his coffee, trying to power through. And then, the fourth image was the shoot wrapping up by 4:12 am as he was in his car. This is where he mentioned that 18 hours of shooting finally came to an end-

It indeed seems like a rather tough day at work for Aaryan, isn’t it? Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which comes in later this year, Aaryan also has Chandu Champion, which is up for release next month.