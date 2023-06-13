40 Crores For Shahid Kapoor In Bloody Daddy?

Of late, preposterous star fees are being leaked out by various parties with vested interests to make specific stars look larger than they are.

Shahid Kapoor certainly doesn’t need price props for publicity. And yet a report doing the rounds suggests that Shahid was paid Rs 40 crores for his new OTT release Bloody Daddy which is now streaming on JioCinema for free.

A source in the know dismisses the 40-crore fee wishful thinking. “It is nearer half that sum. Where do these destructive inflated figures come from? Who will pay that kind of money to an actor , and that too for a digital release,during these times of recession?”

In fact the digital release for a costly film like Bloody Daddy(estimated budget Rs.65-70 crores) has itself raised many eyebrows. It is not only streaming on a new digital platform JioCinema, but also streaming for free. Which is a first for Shahid. His digital debut Farzi on Amazon Prime video fetched him a huge audience on a subscription digital platform.

Sources reveal that Shahid Kapoor was not in favour of Bloody Daddy being sold directly to a digital platform. But since the producers were offered a fancy price they succumbed to the temptation.