5 Things Nikhil Bhat’s Kill Did That No Indian Film Has Done Before!

Nikhil Bhat indeed created a one-of-a-kind action spectacle with Kill starring Lakshya. While the film garnered love and praise from all across, it also made waves globally. Nikhil’s fabulous direction delivered a power-packed entertainer, but what we saw on screen was just the surface—Kill has many more aspects worth acknowledging. So, let’s look at 5 Interesting facts about Nikhil Bhat’s Kill that you might have missed.

Ultra-violent, largely gun-free action in a Hindi film!

From start to finish, Kill was packed with ultra-violent action sequences that sent chills down our spines. Unlike the usual gunfights seen in action films, Kill stood out with its gun-free combat scenes—a rare phenomenon in Hindi cinema.

A single-location thriller set almost entirely on a moving train!

Just imagine the level of direction and planning required—Kill was shot almost entirely on a moving train! The entire cast and all the characters were confined to this one location, making it a one-of-a-kind single-location thriller.

Premiered at TIFF’s Midnight Madness and won global recognition!

Kill premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on 7 September 2023, where it was the first runner-up for the People’s Choice Award: Midnight Madness. This was a remarkable achievement that not only made waves in India but also left its mark globally.

Hollywood remake rights acquired by 87Eleven Entertainment!

In a huge milestone for Indian cinema, Kill is set to be remade in Hollywood. The remake rights have been acquired by Chad Stahelski’s 87Eleven Entertainment, known for the John Wick franchise.

Inspired by director Nikhil Bhat’s real-life train robbery experience!

A lesser-known fact is that Kill was inspired by Nikhil Bhat’s real-life experience of a train robbery in 1995. He brought that terrifying memory to life on screen with his top-notch direction, making Kill an extraordinary action spectacle.