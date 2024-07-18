Of Violence and Valour: The “Kill” Thrill In Cinema

Cinema, in its eternal pursuit of storytelling, often plunges into the visceral depths of human experience, none more so than through the portrayal of gore. The treatment of “gore” in cinema, particularly within the Indian context, has evolved from subtlety to unabashed display, reflecting both societal appetites and artistic daring. In dissecting the gory entrails of this genre, one must appreciate its dual capacity to repulse and fascinate, to provoke contemplation and sheer visceral reaction.

“Kill,” directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by the illustrious Karan Johar alongside Guneet Monga, toasts contemporary Indian cinema’s dalliance with gore. This cinematic bloodbath, featuring newcomer Lakshya, is a 105-minute relentless brawl set on a moving train. Here, the gore is not merely an embellishment but the very fabric of the narrative, designed to elicit gasps, groans, and audible reactions from its audience. This overt engagement with gore echoes the global cinematic trends where graphic violence has become an indelible character, often outshining the narrative itself.

Gore: The Crimson Spectacle

Gore, the cinematic orchestration of violence and bloodshed, has transcended its taboo origins to become a coveted currency in entertainment. This paradoxical elevation of the grotesque into mainstream desire is a showdown to the complex interplay of human psychology and cultural evolution. Indian cinema, once a bastion of melodious romance, is increasingly exploring the darker recesses of the human psyche, with gore often serving as its crimson canvas.

The allure of gore is a multifaceted beast. It is the primal thrill of simulated danger, the cathartic release of suppressed aggression, the morbid curiosity that compels us to look away while simultaneously being drawn in. Yet, perhaps most significantly, gore is a potent tool for storytelling. It amplifies tension, reveals the depths of character, and creates an atmosphere no cinematic device can fully replicate.

The fascination with gore in cinema is not a new phenomenon. From dismemberment via chainsaw to consuming organs from a living person, horror cinema has a storied history of pushing the boundaries of acceptability. Such intense, often controversial imagery serves a dual purpose: it mirrors the darkest recesses of the human psyche while providing an outlet for vicarious thrill. The “gorefests”—a horror subgenre notorious for its graphic violence, taboo subjects, and extreme terror—have been a staple for the adrenaline-seeking cinephile.

Indian cinema’s dalliance with gore is a relatively recent phenomenon compared to international projects like Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction, Inglourious Basterds, Texas Chainsaw Massacre et al. In India, pioneering films like Bandit Queen and Raman Raghav 2.0 pushed the boundaries of cinematic acceptability, employing violence as a vehicle to explore complex social issues and the depths of the human mind. Bandit Queen painted a harrowing portrait of the violence inflicted upon Phoolan Devi. At the same time, Raman Raghav 2.0 delved into the twisted psyche of a serial killer, creating a chilling tableau of madness.

However, the current surge of gore-laden films, exemplified by Kill, represents a departure from this thematic depth. These films often prioritize spectacle over substance, reducing violence to a mere pyrotechnic display. While the technical execution of the violence may be commendable, the absence of deeper meaning or character development leaves a hollow echo. It’s a style-trumping substance where gore becomes the end goal rather than a means to an end.

The demand for gore is fuelled by a culture obsessed with sensation. In an era of constant overstimulation, audiences crave experiences that are intense, shocking, and unforgettable. Gore delivers on this promise, providing a quick fix for the adrenaline junkie. Yet, this craving for visceral stimulation comes with a perilous consequence: desensitization to violence.

It is imperative to distinguish between gore as a storytelling tool and gore as a mere spectacle. The former can catalyse thought-provoking cinema, while the latter is often empty sensationalism. Indian cinema possesses the potential to create groundbreaking films that explore the complexities of violence and its impact on society. However, it must resist the temptation to reduce gore to a mere commodity.

Ultimately, the onus lies with the audience. We possess the power to demand more from our cinematic experiences. By supporting films that utilize gore intelligently, which challenge and provoke thought, we can shape the future of Indian cinema and ensure that gore remains a tool for artistic expression rather than a cheap thrill.

What are your thoughts on the increasing presence of gore in Indian cinema? Do you believe it’s a positive or negative development?