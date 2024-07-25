EXCLUSIVE: Lakshya opens up on the multiple injuries he endured on ‘KILL’ & how he made sure to not just be a ‘hero’

After wowing critics across the world, Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment’s film, KILL managed to not only sway the critics in India but has also done respectable numbers at the box office. This holds more importance when you see an actor like Lakshya spearheading the project as he marks his big-screen debut.

A total outsider, who was a popular face on television was set to make his debut with Dostana 2 a few years ago but as known popularly, the film did not work out and the film was shelved. Following that, KILL happened to Lakshya, who has now gained a lot of love for his performance.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, we asked the actor about several things including the instance of how injuries were loyal to him, how the actors who played goons would not hold back while shooting fight sequences and also how he made sure to work with everyone on set.

Lakshya said, “The body was so drained and exhausted while shooting for the film. Something as simple as looking back with a jerk would cause my neck to get stiff. Parth Tiwari, who played Siddhi is so raw and emotional with his punches and kicks that he has no concept of holding back while hitting them (laughs). He would hit and then ask, ‘bhai, lagi toh nahi?’ I was like, ‘of course, lag gaya’. Everyone is like brothers to me though. Even with goons, when the action coordinator would come and say – you have to kick Amrit (played by me). As soon as the cameras rolled, he hit – he did not even see left or right, he just hit. The actors were so real on the set (laughs).”

Interviewed by Kunal Kothari

He added, “I made sure to individually work with everyone in the film. It wouldn’t have been a case that I would come on set, ask what am I doing and just do that and go away. Nope. I want to know the whole sequence what is happening, what are their punches, how are they doing it, what weapon etc. It has to be teamwork. I was making sure everyone is doing their bit while also maintaining the intensity. It should look real and not heroic. People will make you a hero or star, you just work and do your best.”