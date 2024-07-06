Box Office: ‘KILL’ opens on an encouraging note; ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ continues its great run

It has been a field day for the magnum opus film, Kalki 2898 AD at the box office in this last week where the mammoth project has been raking in all the big numbers on all fronts. Regarding domestic collection, the film has scored best in the Telugu circuit and the Hindi belt as well while all other languages have contributed on marginal lines, the film has performed incredibly well in not just the domestic market but also in the international markets.

As per recent reports, Kalki 2898 AD, after its 9-day run thus far, has gone on to rake in Rs 677.5 cr on the global front. According to a Sacnilk report, its collection dropped by 22.99 per cent on Friday, July 5, taking its Day 9 Box Office collection to Rs 17.25 cr net.

The Hindi box office has also grossed over Rs 170 cr and counting. Going up against the juggernaut this week is Dharma Productions, KILL which has already gone on to attain immense critical acclaim on the global front and the national front as well. The film was always expected to face tough competition from Kalki 2898 AD but has managed to open on an encouraging note.

Introducing Lakshya as the new leading man and re-introducing Raghav Juyal in a never-seen-before role, KILL opened with Rs 1.35 cr on its first day. Substantial growth over the weekend will help the film hold legs against not just Kalki 2898 AD but two new releases coming in the form of Sarfira and Hindustani 2 next week.