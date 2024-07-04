Bollywood News: Vijay Deverakonda’s new look, Rashmika Mandanna’s glimpse into ‘Kubera’, Athiya Shetty stealing Suniel Shetty’s outfit & more

Our buzztown continues to be buzzing with an array of updates coming in from your favorite actors in one way or another. Some of them are usual updates, while some of them are surprising ones. Here’s a rundown of some of the notable pieces of news.

Ananya Panday praises ‘KILL’

KILL is up for release tomorrow but it continues to create a huge roar across the world. Right from film festival rounds everywhere, KILL is finally releasing in India tomorrow and so far, the critics have been showering love on the film as well along with several celebrities. The latest celebrity to join the list of praising KILL is actor Ananya Panday. She went on to post about it on the story as she wrote, ‘SO BLOODY GOOOD!!! You cannot miss this one!! In theaters this Friday’

Disha Patani’s Thank You note

Disha Patani pens a thank you note for director Nag Ashwin, actor Prabhas, and producers Priyanka C Dutt and Swapna Dutt expressing her admiration for them as well. Her long note read, “Thank you @nag_ashwin for creating this crazy sci-fi world in the most beautiful way, integrating Indian history and science. You’re truly a creative genius. Sharing conversations with you about anime was my highlight on your set. Thank you Bhairava @actorprabhas for being the sweetest co-star ever and taking care of everyone. Shout out to the women in charge @priyankacdutt @swapnaduttchalasani for bringing it to life, you guys are inspirational @djordjevla you’re a magician Honoured to be a part of such a legendary cast. Hats off to the whole team who worked sleepless nights to create this spectacle. I’m grateful to be a part of this beautiful journey… Let’s go”

Vijay Deverakonda’s fierce and new look

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is currently raking in all the love and accolades he has garnered for his cameo as Arjun in the magnum opus, Kalki 2898 AD. His cameo in the film was easily one of the highlights of the film that received immense love. Now, he gained some more attention as he went on to share an image of himself from the sets of a reality show. Deverakonda adopted for a fierce yet very different look, as with a dense beard, he had a money cap on along a long grey kurta. His look seemed rather sufi.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Glimpse into ‘Kubera’

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is currently on a roll where she has an array of films lined up ahead which included the announcement of her joining the film, Sikandar alongside Salman Khan. Now, the actor is excited for her look in the film, Kubera, where she is said to be playing a grim and intense character. Teasing with a special glimpse a couple of days ago, she went on to have another short glimpse coming out where her face is almost in a silhouette look while the full look comes tomorrow.

Athiya Shetty stealing Dad Suniel Shetty’s wardrobe

Loving daughter Athiya Shetty was all set to head out for an outing and while doing so, she chose to flaunt her outfit while standing across the mirror and clicking an image. However, the lady also revealed a special anecdote about it as she went on to reveal that the suit she is wearing in the film is actually her Dad, Suniel Shetty’s and she took it away and altered the hell out of it to fit for herself.

Releases tomorrow

As known, two films are up for release tomorrow, where KILL is all set to mark its release in India, and going head-to-head with the film is beloved Hollywood franchise film, Despicable Me 4.