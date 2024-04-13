5 things to look forward to in ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ for the Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra-Imtiaz Ali episode

After Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer left us reeling with laughter in the last episode landing the show on Netflix’s Global Top 10 for the second week, the cast of Amar Singh Chamkila will make their first appearance tonight at 8 pm at Kap’s Cafe. Celebrating their success at the heels of their film’s release on Netflix- Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra and Imtiaz Ali strap in for an episode filled with music, laughter and a lot of surprises! Here are the top five highlights from this episode that you must not miss-

1. Exclusive sneak-peek: BTS madness from the sets of ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’

In today’s episode, we will get to see exclusive BTS content as Imtiaz Ali’s directs Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra to embody the characters of Chamkila. Get ready for a treasure trove of hilarious and eye-opening stories shared by the stars, making this episode a must-watch for all Diljit and music lovers.

2. Sunil Grover’s Dafli strums up a storm, the cast of ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ groove along

With Dafli, there is laughter and chaos guaranteed! Crafting a unique tune exclusively for the Chamkila cast, she delivered a performance that had everyone, including Parineeti, roaring with laughter! The song was a smashing hit among the cast, especially Diljit. Tune in to the episode to witness Diljit’s reaction!

3. What happened when Diljit and Kapil came together!

When it comes to quick wit, Kapil usually reigns supreme, but he meets his match in the charismatic Diljit! Kapil jokingly suggests that Diljit was the only other option for the role of Chamkila after himself, but Diljit’s witty comeback promises a hilarious one-upmanship. Tune in to catch the banter unfold!

4. Diljit and Parineeti set the stage ablaze with their epic duet

Get ready for the Chamkila duo to have you grooving in your living rooms as they set a melodic atmosphere with their hit song. Neither the audience nor Kapil can resist the urge to dance along as the two belt out in perfect harmony, jazzing up everyone’s mood.

5. Imtiaz Ali reveals the germ of the idea for ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’

Imtiaz Ali’s return to Punjab for Chamkila wasn’t his first brush with the region’s vibrant culture. While filming for Jab We Met, he encountered unique personalities that revealed the depth and diversity of Punjab that he may have overlooked otherwise. This experience was how the story of Chamkila was first introduced to him!

Netflix’ The Great Indian Kapil Show airs a new episode every Saturday at 8 p.m.