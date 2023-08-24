ADVERTISEMENT
69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt-Kriti Sanon get crowned as ‘Best Actress’, Sardar Udham bags ‘Best film’, Allu Arjun gets ‘Best Actor’ honour

Bollywood sensations Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon have shone brightly, garnering top honours for their exceptional performances. Allu Arjun's stellar portrayal in the blockbuster 'Pushpa' has earned him the prestigious 'Best Actor' award. More details below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Aug,2023 19:23:57
The 69th National Film Awards for the year 2023 have witnessed a star-studded celebration of cinematic brilliance, with acclaimed actors and outstanding films taking centre stage. Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, Bollywood sensations Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon have shone brightly, garnering top honours for their exceptional performances. Allu Arjun’s stellar portrayal in the blockbuster ‘Pushpa’ has earned him the prestigious ‘Best Actor’ award, while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon share the spotlight as joint winners of the ‘Best Actress’ title for their remarkable roles in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘Mimi,’ respectively.

The glittering event also placed the spotlight on ‘RRR,’ directed by SS Rajamouli, which not only conquered the box office but also clinched multiple National Film Awards. The film showcased its prowess by securing top honours in categories including ‘Best Action Direction,’ ‘Best Choreography,’ and ‘Best Special Effects.’ Furthermore, ‘RRR’ made waves internationally as its electrifying track ‘Naatu-Naatu’ bagged the Best Original Song Award at the 2023 Oscars.

In recognition of its exceptional contribution to Indian cinema, the stirring tale of ‘Shershaah,’ featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, received a Special Jury award, underscoring its enduring impact.

Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Sardar Udham,’ masterfully directed by Shoojit Sircar, emerged as the recipient of the highly coveted ‘Best Film Award.’ The film’s compelling narrative and impeccable craftsmanship left an indelible mark on the film industry.

The awards ceremony also embraced films that promote national integration, with ‘The Kashmir Files’ winning the ‘Best Film Award on National Integration,’ highlighting its role in fostering unity and understanding among diverse communities. Additionally, ‘RRR’ continued its winning streak by securing the ‘Best Film for Wholesome Entertainment’ title, underscoring its universal appeal.

In a nod to its outstanding contribution to Indian cinema, ‘Rocketery: The Nambi Effect’ soared to new heights, receiving the ‘Best Feature Film Award.’

Acknowledging the musical talents that enrich the world of cinema, Kala Bhairava was honoured with the ‘Best Male Playback Award’ for his soul-stirring contribution to ‘RRR.’

With an impressive array of 280 feature films submitted in 28 languages, the 69th National Film Awards celebrated the richness of Indian cinema, this year.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

