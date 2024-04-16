A three-way clash: ‘Chandu Champion’ & ‘Emergency’ to have another competitor in the form of ‘Indian 2’?

It was only a while ago when we reported how May is shaping up to be a dry month for film releases mainly owing to the campaigns and build-up to the Lok Sabha elections. Two big films and a few mid-range films have opted to postpone their release dates, and hence there might be a dearth of movies to watch on the big screen then.

However, June, on the other hand, is already gearing up for an overflow of biggies coming in and one of them might just be a three-way clash. Everyone knows how Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan has locked a June 14 release for the longest time now. However, it seems the Kamal Haasan-led and much-anticipated film, Indian 2 is now looking at the same date. According to reports, the team of the film is keen on that date as their release and an announcement for the same is expected soon by the end of this week.

There is a possibility that the film might have a June 13 release, as is the case with huge-scale Tamil films that opt for a day prior release. It is also known that Chandu Champion will be clashing with Kangana Ranaut starrer and directed, Emergency. Hence, a rare three-way clash might be happening in mid-June.

For the uninitiated, Indian 2 is the sequel to Indian released back in 1996 and was one of the most-talked about films at that time. Haasan has witnessed a rollicking return to form lately where his latest film, Vikram released in 2022 and earned big bucks at the box office.