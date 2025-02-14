Aadar Jain & Alekha Advani prepare for Hindu Wedding Celebrations

After their Christian wedding in Goa on January 12, 2025, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are now preparing to celebrate their marriage with Hindu rituals. Social media posts have given a glimpse into the pre-wedding activities, showing the family actively taking part in the preparations.

One video shared on Instagram featured a choreographer guiding family members through dance steps, possibly for the sangeet ceremony. Another post captured Aadar’s mother, Reema Kapoor, visiting Alekha’s home with the shagun, marking an important tradition. The atmosphere appeared joyful as the families came together for the occasion. Another update showed Aadar and Alekha cutting a cake, marking the continuation of their wedding festivities.

Aadar Jain, grandson of Raj Kapoor and cousin to Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, married Alekha Advani in an intimate Christian ceremony attended by close friends and family. Their roka ceremony took place in November 2024, with several well-known names from the Kapoor family, including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor, being present.

With the Hindu wedding celebrations now underway, more gatherings and traditions are expected to follow. The couple’s journey, from their roka to their wedding and now these additional rituals, has been closely followed by their loved ones and well-wishers. Further details on the upcoming events will likely emerge in the days ahead.