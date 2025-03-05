Aadar Jain’s Honeymoon Pics Go Viral, Alekha Advani’s Bodycon Dress Grab Attention

Bollywood actor Aadar Jain is enjoying a new chapter of his life after tying the knot with his wife, Alekha Advani, recently. The couple is having a great time together on their honeymoon, and the photos are already going viral on the internet. But it’s Alekha’s stunning look that has caught our attention.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aadar shared a couple of photos from his fun-filled and cozy honeymoon with Alekha Advani in the Maldives. On their honeymoon, the duo indulged in chasing the sunset to witness the beauty of colorful sunsets on breezy beaches. In the opening frame, Aadar is seen capturing himself with Alekha in a selfie with a side hug. With the backdrop of blue water and silhouette sky, the atmosphere looked breathtaking. The duo looked adorable together.

However, it was Alekha’s stunning look that caught our attention. She wore a neon yellow corset slip top that perfectly accentuated her curves and hourglass figure, while the fitting bodycon skirt with a ruffle bottom created a look like a mermaid; the newlywed became the center of attraction. Leaving her hair open, styled in a messy look with minimal makeup, giving her natural allure, Alekha looked gorgeous. The pendant necklace added a bohemian touch to her glam.

Aadar Jain tied the knot with Alekha Advani in a grand affair on 12 January 2025 with the presence of their loved ones in a Christian ceremony. Later, the duo took wedding vows with Hindu ceremonies attended by several biggies from the town, from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Ananya Panday and Kareena Kapoor.