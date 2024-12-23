Golden Hour, Golden Love: Aadar Jain and fiance Alekha shine bright by beach [Photos]

Aadar Jain, grandson of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and cousin of Ranbir Kapoor, delighted fans with a heartfelt birthday tribute to his fiancée, Alekha Advani. The couple, who got engaged on September 1 and celebrated their traditional roka ceremony last month, continues to capture hearts with their love story.

Marking Alekha’s birthday, Aadar shared a series of stunning beachside photos on Instagram, accompanied by the caption, “Happy Birthday Fiancé.” Among the pictures was a romantic sunset shot of the couple sharing a kiss, with their initials etched inside a heart on the sand. Another image showed Alekha enjoying a swing on the beach, exuding saucy romance and love. The post also featured serene visuals of the beach, adding fire to the steamy moment between the two.

See post here:

The couple’s roka ceremony, held on November 23 in Mumbai, was a joyous occasion attended by the Kapoor family and close friends. Pictures from the event showcased the couple’s happiness, with Alekha glowing in traditional attire and Aadar sporting a bright smile.

The dreamy post quickly garnered attention, with fans and celebrities flooding the comments section with well-wishes. Since their engagement, Aadar and Alekha have been in the spotlight, sharing glimpses of their journey together. Their romantic posts and public appearances have earned them admiration, with many eagerly awaiting their next chapter. Actress Karisma Kapoor joined the celebrations, commenting, “Happy birthday Alekha.”

As Alekha celebrates her birthday, Aadar’s heartwarming tribute serves as a testament to their love, leaving fans both inspired and captivated by their fairy-tale romance.