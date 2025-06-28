Aamir Khan’s Magic Continues: Sitaare Zameen Par Nears ₹100 Cr. With ₹6.67 Cr on Day 8!

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, the spiritual sequel to his 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, continues to win hearts across the nation. The film stars Aamir alongside 10 fresh debutants in another inspiring tale, and it has struck a chord with audiences and critics alike. Praised for its moving narrative, powerful performances, and emotional depth, Sitaare Zameen Par has received a resounding response since its release.

After an impressive run in its first week, the film has entered its second week on a strong note. On Day 8 (Friday), it collected ₹6.67 crore (all-India net), bringing its total to a staggering ₹95.23 crore. The growing excitement, stellar reviews, and positive word-of-mouth have helped the film maintain solid momentum at the box office. With the weekend ahead, Sitaare Zameen Par is expected to soar even higher and is now inching closer to the coveted ₹100 crore mark.

Aamir Khan Productions proudly presents 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, who previously helmed the barrier-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, now returns with the biggest collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions’ Sitaare Zameen Par.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles, along with 10 rising stars. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and the music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka as the producer. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film released in theatres on 20th June, 2025.