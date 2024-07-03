Actress Koushani Mukherjee:”Today I completed the most challenging dubbing of my career”

Windows Production has a recognition for making films, out of the box topics which always get the emotional connect with the audience. Nandita Roy and Shivprasad Mukhopadhyay portray Life, Love, Relationships, Values beautifully in their every film which leaves a mark at the heart of audiences. ‘ Haami ‘, ‘Belashuru’, ‘Gotro’, ‘Konttho’ etc are their most remarkable works till date.

Nandita Roy and Shivprasad Mukhopadhyay are working on their new project ‘Bahurupi’ which will be releasing this puja. After Aritra Mukhopadhyay’s ‘Fatafati’, the audience is going to see the duo of Abir Chatterjee and Ritabhari Chakraborty on the big screen once again in ‘Bahurupi’. Actress Koushani Mukherjee will be seen in an important role in the film. This is going to be her first work with Windows.

Director Nandita Roy and Shivprasad Mukhopadhyay liked the actress’s work in ‘Abar Proloy’. Therefore, they believe that the role that Koushani will play in this film will leave a mark on the minds of the audience.

Recently the actress posted a picture with the director Shivprasad Mukhipadhyay on her Instagram story. There she quoted ” Today I completed the most challenging dubbing of my career till date under the guidance of the Maestro @shibumukherjeeoffical ( director ‘s instagram handle) with him. I don’t know what I would have done. Can’t wait for this Pujo #bohurupi ”

Currently, the post production work of the film is going on in full swing. The film’s background covers the time period from 1998 to 2003-05. The story of this film is based on some of the events that happened between time period in Bengal.We just need to stay calm until Windows Production is disclosing the release date of ‘Bahurupi’.