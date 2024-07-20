Koushani Mukherjee Steals the Show in ‘Bahurupi’

Koushani Mukherjee, the heroine of the upcoming film Bahurupi, has been making waves with her impressive performance and sizzling chemistry with co-star Shiboprosad Mukherjee. The film, directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, is a Windows Production and marks Koushani’s first leading role opposite Shiboprosad.

In a recent interview, Kaushani revealed her experience working with Shiboprosad: “I was nervous at first, but Shiboprosad trusted me and helped me get into character.” The actress also shared that she had to work hard to get into the skin of her rural, naive character, Jhimli, which is a departure from her previous roles.

Rumors of Koushani and Shiboprosad’s off-screen romance have been circulating, but the actress remained tight-lipped about it. However, she admits that the chemistry between them on screen is undeniable and that people will love their romance in the film.

Koushani praised Shiboprosad’s direction and acting skills, saying, “He is a brilliant director and actor, and I learned a lot from him.” The actress also shared that she had to forget the age gap between them to act equally opposite Shiboprosad.

The film, eagerly awaited for its release during Puja, has already sparked high anticipation. With Koushani ‘s impressive performance and the sizzling chemistry between the leads, ‘Bahurupi’ is poised to be a surefire hit. As Koushani confidently stated, “People will love Shiboprosad-Koushani’s screen love in reality!”