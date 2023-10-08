Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha safely returns to India from Israel amidst recent Hamas attack

Story Outline:

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is now confirmed to be out of harm’s way and en route to India following her temporary ordeal in Israel amidst the recent attack by Hamas militants. Reports of her being deserted in Israel had surfaced, but her publicist has since provided reassuring news, as reported in Hindustan Times. Nushrratt had travelled to Israel to participate in the Haifa International Film Festival, which took place between September 28 and October 7.

According to a statement from her publicist, shared by PTI, they have successfully established contact with Nushrratt, and with the assistance of the embassy, she is now safely on her way back home. Due to a lack of direct flights, she is currently on a connecting flight to India. In the interest of her security, specific details cannot be disclosed at this time. However, once she lands in India, further updates will be provided. The relief is palpable, and gratitude is expressed for her safety as she heads back to India.

Nushrratt’s mother, Tasneem, confirmed the good news, expressing her happiness at her daughter’s imminent return and safety. Earlier reports had indicated that the actor’s team had lost contact with her following a surprise attack by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 22 Israelis on Saturday. Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, declared a state of “war” in response and vowed to exact an “unprecedented price” from those responsible for the attack.