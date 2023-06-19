ADVERTISEMENT
Adipurush Box Office Update: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer crosses 200 crores in India

Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan is doing pretty well at the box office. Let's read more details about the box office collection of the movie

Author: IWMBuzz
19 Jun,2023 12:14:45
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush is one of the most talked-about movies in the country right now and we love it. The movie has been the talk of the town for the longest time and we really love it. So far, it has opened up to mixed reviews from the audience. While some of them have liked and loved the movie to a tremendous extent, some have found the movie, the content and the plot very offensive and to a great extent. None the less, seems like the movie is doing tremendously well and how. Well, at least the box office collections certainly suggest the same to us.

So far, the trend in the box office for the movie has been nice and positive and the numbers are interesting too. Well, the movie has completed a magnanimous achievement indeed. As per the latest media reports in Hindustan Times, Adipurush has completed as much as 200 crores in India already. The film collected 64 crores in all languages on Sunday and now, the total collection stands at 216 crores in India. The film had registered a great opening with worldwide collections of ₹140 crore. It went on to add around ₹100 crore on Saturday, crossing ₹200 crore at the worldwide box office. The film is not just doing well in the Hindi belt, but in all languages.

