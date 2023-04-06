A super and amazing update is coming in for all fans of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. For quite a long time, fans have been getting special updates about the movie. Well, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti today, the makers of the movie launched a new project. Showcasing his valour towards Raghav, the poster features Devdatta Nage as Shri Bajrang Bali!

Makers of Adipurush launch new poster on Hanuman Jayanti:

Embodying strength, perseverance and loyalty, the makers of Adipurush unveil the poster of Shri Bajrang Bali featuring Devdatta Nage. A tribute to a companion, guardian and devotee of Prabhu Shri Ram, the team takes fervour of Hanuman Janmotsav a notch higher with this sacred launch.

An apt recollection of the famous devotional lines from ’Hanuman Chalisa’ “विद्यावान गुनी अति चातुर। रामकाज करीबे को आतुर।” The divine image is a reminder of Shri Bajrang Bali’s sheer dedication towards the virtues of Raghav portrayed by Prabhas. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut will be releasing globally on 16th June 2023.

Work Front:

As far as films are concerned, Prabhas will be next seen in Salaar, and Project K. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com