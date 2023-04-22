ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Adipurush Motion Poster Out, Netizens React 'Movie Dekhne Me Interest Nahi....'

Check out the new motion poster of the upcoming film Adipurush

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Apr,2023 12:45:06
One of the most awaited upcoming films, Adipurush‘s official poster, was released a few days ago. And now the movie is buzzing in headlines for the new motion poster. On Saturday, the filmmakers released a motion picture featuring Prabhas as Lord Ram.

The motion poster of Adipurush also has background music that thrilled the audience. Prabhas holds a bow and arrow in the sign, recreating Lord Rama’s avatar.

About Adipurush

The makers of the Adipurush share that “The film carries forward the virtue of Prabhu Shri Ram that entails dharma, courage, and sacrifice.” Adipurush is a story of epic Ramayana. The film will teach the victory of good over evil.

Adipurush Cast

Adipurush is a star-studded film featuring Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The film also features Keerthy Suresh, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Trupti Toradmal, Vatsal Seth, and Sonal Chauhan Devadatta Nage in key roles.

Adipurush is a epic Ramayana story. It will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kanada.

Reacting to users sharing their opinion. For example, a user wrote, “Adipurush hi dekhni h ab direct, us se pehle kisi movie ko dekhne me koi interest nhi h public ka.”

“Bang on…

Such a Vibe #JaiShreeRam

Instant chartbuster

#Prabhas looks 🥵🔥👌🏻,” said the other.

The third said, “Just loved the BGM. Hope trailer works this time.”

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

