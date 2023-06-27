Adipurush Was Planned As A 2-Part Film

Ever since its illfated release Adipurush has been subjected to such heavy trolling, one wonders what the situation would have been like for the film had it been stretched into two parts.

According to sources in the know, this was Om Raut’s plan.

“The length of the film after editing, was more than four hours. Om suggested that instead of releasing it as one film, why not release two films one after the other within, say ,two weeks, like Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs Of Wasseypur. This was Om’s plan,” informs a source close to the project.

Luckily for us and for its producers, everyone though it was not such a good idea. One shudders to think what would have happened to Part 2 of Adipurush after the dismal performance of Part 1 had the idea of two-part film been implemented.