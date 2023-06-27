ADVERTISEMENT
Adipurush Was Planned As A 2-Part Film

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is one movie that's currently grabbing a lot of buzz and attention and well, we love it. Let's read an important fact about the movie right now here

Author: Subhash K Jha
27 Jun,2023 11:03:56
Adipurush Was Planned As A 2-Part Film

Ever since its illfated release Adipurush has been subjected to such heavy trolling, one wonders what the situation would have been like for the film had it been stretched into two parts.

According to sources in the know, this was Om Raut’s plan.

“The length of the film after editing, was more than four hours. Om suggested that instead of releasing it as one film, why not release two films one after the other within, say ,two weeks, like Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs Of Wasseypur. This was Om’s plan,” informs a source close to the project.

Luckily for us and for its producers, everyone though it was not such a good idea. One shudders to think what would have happened to Part 2 of Adipurush after the dismal performance of Part 1 had the idea of two-part film been implemented.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

