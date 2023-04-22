Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again to release in cinemas on THIS date, deets inside

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are two of the most admired and celebrated celebrities that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. Their bonding and friendship goes back to a long time and well, no wonder, come what may, their equation has managed to stay strong and relevant for the longest time. The two of them have collaborated on many occasions and have worked together on several projects.

Well, it is only natural that with time, their bonding has only gotten bigger and better. Talking about their hit projects together ladies and gentlemen, Singham is one of their biggest franchises. Ever since the next sequel of Singham was announced, fans were extremely happy and jubilant. Well, this time, we have more updates on this. As per the latest media reports and tweet by Taran Adarsh, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s next movie ‘Singham Again’ is all set to return on 15th August, 2024 aka Independence Day. The project is set to go on floors from August 2023.

