Alia Bhatt breaks silence on getting called out for ‘unnatural weight loss’ post pregnancy, read

It’s nothing new to Alia Bhatt, that to get called out for anything that she does! Whether it’s because of her background or her choices in life. Of late, the actress was getting constantly trolled and shamed for performing certain unnatural things on her body to get rid of her extra pounds, that she gained during her pregnancy. However, the actress has finally decided to clear the hair and brushed all the speculations in a latest interview.

Alia Bhatt on losing weight unnaturally

Alia Bhatt in an interview with the Vogue, opened up on how people assume that people on the visual medium do unnatural things to their bodies just to lose weight, however, it is not true. Speaking to the organisation, she revealed how she actually did it, and why she can’t be doing anything unnatural to her body because she is a breastfeeding mom.

Talking to Vogue India, Alia said, “My job is a visual medium so I do need to present myself in a certain way, sometimes also for continuity. Even so, I wasn’t hard on myself because I was so proud of what my body had done when I delivered Raha. I know everyone believes that I lost weight unnaturally but the truth is that I can’t even get my wisdom tooth extracted at the moment since I’m breastfeeding and can’t be given anesthesia. Many folks are under the impression that individuals who work in the visual medium do unnatural things to their bodies to get back in shape post-delivery. That’s why I felt like it was important to document parts of my fitness journey on Instagram. I didn’t put any pressure on myself. The doctors advised me to only push harder in my workouts post 12 weeks, and I did that.”

She added, “And I’m still not back to my pre-pregnancy weight. I’m almost there; just a kilogram away. But I did everything naturally, both during and post-pregnancy. I started going on 15-minute walks and doing breathing exercises as it improves blood flow. I avoided checking my weight every day like many people do when they work out religiously. I would step on the scale maybe once in two weeks. You need to be consistent and let change happen at its own pace. My mother-in-law even made me those gond ke laddus that I ate for six weeks. People need to understand that putting on weight during pregnancy is not a result of eating too much; it’s because you’re making life inside you and that life needs that extra weight. It has to be in sync with your BMI, of course, and you should consult a professional if you have questions but you’re supposed to put on a certain amount of weight. It’s completely okay,” as quoted by The Indian Express.

Alia Bhatt embracing motherhood

The gorgeous B-town couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child into the world in November of 2022, much to the excitement of their legions of fans worldwide. The two tied the knot in 2022, April.

Alia Bhatt is also eagerly anticipating the release of two highly-anticipated projects. The first is her Hollywood debut in the upcoming action thriller, Heart of Stone, which promises to showcase her acting prowess on a global stage. The second one is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is set to hit screens in the near future and is already generating buzz amongst cinema enthusiasts.