Alia Bhatt draws comparison with Priyanka Chopra post her Hollywood debut ‘Heart Of Stone’, read

Alia Bhatt has made her foray into Hollywood with the much-anticipated film "Heart of Stone." After mulling over her Hollywood options for some time, the versatile star, known for her impressive track record in Hindi cinema, has taken a bold step onto the global stage.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 Aug,2023 16:30:10
With a massive fan base boasting nearly 79 million Instagram followers, Bhatt’s interest in exploring English-language films was no secret. Yet, the perfect opportunity had remained elusive until now. The intriguing twist of fate arrived in the form of a new action franchise led and produced by Gal Gadot. Remarkably, within a week of immersing herself in the script, Bhatt was onboard and committed to the project. Bhatt shared her perspective, stating, “Your first film chooses you. Technically, this is my first English-language movie. It chose me, and I’m so happy it did.” As quoted by The Indian Express.

“Heart of Stone,” a captivating globe-trotting spy thriller, features Bhatt alongside acclaimed actors Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Bhatt takes on the role of Keya, a tech prodigy whose character is intricately woven into the film’s narrative tapestry.

Stepping into this Hollywood endeavour, Bhatt gracefully embraced a supporting role, a departure from her leading positions in Indian cinema. What mattered to her was the substance and depth her character brought to the story. With a discerning eye, she ensured her portrayal went beyond being a mere token “South Asian” representation and instead played a vital role in shaping and influencing the storyline. Determined to make her mark, Bhatt held her character’s significance in high regard. “The way I judge it is if you take the character out of the story and you still have a film, then that character’s not important,” Bhatt expressed.

One of the most exciting aspects of the project for Bhatt was sharing the screen with Gal Gadot, who not only starred but also produced the film. Director Tom Harper praised Bhatt’s talent, highlighting the dynamic interplay between her character, Keya, and Gadot’s character, Rachel Stone. Harper noted that their on-screen chemistry generated genuine electricity, adding an extra layer of excitement to the film. As Bhatt embarked on her Hollywood journey, she found similarities between Hollywood sets and those in India, albeit with nuanced differences in working hours. While filming for “Heart of Stone,” Bhatt experienced shorter days but more concentrated periods of work, a departure from the extended hours familiar to her from Indian cinema.

As the world eagerly anticipates the release of “Heart of Stone,” Alia Bhatt’s foray into Hollywood marks a milestone in her already illustrious career. The film promises to showcase her talent on an international platform and reaffirm her standing as a versatile and accomplished artist.

