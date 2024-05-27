Alia Bhatt gives a special sneak-peek into her & baby Raha’s reading time

Actress Alia Bhatt is a trailblazer and everyone knows it. Apart from being one of the finest actresses out there, she continues to be a stunner with her fashion and appearances on multiple fronts. She recently made history as well as she made her debut at the MET Gala and stunned one and all.

Since then, she also featured in the cover of Bazaar and made a statement with that as well.

However, apart from her glossy and glamour-filled appearances, Bhatt took a mellow route with her lastest Instagram post and this time, instead of ‘wow’ you would go ‘aww’.

Bhatt posted an adorable image of herself on the couch with her daughter, Raha, as they had a book in their hand, ‘Baby Be Kind’-

As one can see, Raha’s face is hidden and it seems the two are really engrossed in their mother-daughter reading time. Bhatt’s caption was the title of the book, ‘baby be Kind’.

Bhatt is in no mood to stop with her acting projects as well, where she will be seen in Jigra later this year and has the YRF Spy Universe film and Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Love & War lined up ahead as well. There are also reports that after hitting a huge bump, the dream all-female cast film with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif, Jee Le Zaraa might finally be revived as well.