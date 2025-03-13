Alia Bhatt on ‘Love & War’: “With Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 100% is just the beginning”

Alia Bhatt recently shared insights into the ongoing shoot of Love & War, where she collaborates once again with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Speaking at a media interaction, she mentioned that a significant portion of the film is being shot at night. She described how, during the day, she and her husband Ranbir Kapoor take on their parental responsibilities, while nights are dedicated to filming.

She recalled that her previous film with Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi, was also shot largely at night. According to her, night shoots create a distinct atmosphere, allowing for a quieter and more focused working environment. Without distractions or external noise, the team can fully concentrate on their scenes.

Discussing her experience of working with Bhansali again, she remarked that giving 100% effort is just the starting point with him. She explained that the director expects more from his actors and pushes them to surpass their own limits. She noted that there are no casual days on his set, as every scene is treated with equal importance.

Despite the intensity of the process, Bhatt stated that working on Love & War has been enjoyable. She also spoke about sharing screen space with both Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Watching the two actors perform together, along with being in scenes with them, has been an exciting experience for her.

Love & War marks Bhansali’s return to directing after Gangubai Kathiawadi and has generated significant anticipation. The film, featuring Bhatt, Kapoor, and Kaushal, is set to be one of the most awaited releases next year.