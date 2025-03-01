Alia Bhatt removes Raha’s pics from social media; fans wonder what is the reason

Alia Bhatt has made a significant change to her social media presence by removing all pictures of her daughter, Raha, from Instagram that reveal her face. A look at her profile now shows only images where Raha is either turned away or her face is not visible. This move has caught the attention of fans, who have largely expressed support for her choice.

The decision has sparked conversations online, with many speculating about the reasons behind it. Some social media users believe recent incidents involving celebrity children might have influenced this step. One of the most talked-about theories is linked to actor Saif Ali Khan, who faced an alarming situation at his residence in January while protecting his son, Jeh, from an intruder.

Adding to the discussions, a recent paparazzi video showed Alia approaching media personnel and asking them to turn off their cameras. While it remains unclear what was discussed, some believe she may have requested privacy for Raha going forward.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor had introduced Raha to the public in December 2023, sharing a glimpse of their daughter with the world. Since then, Raha has been spotted in several pictures, often capturing attention for her candid expressions.

While celebrities regularly deal with public interest in their personal lives, Alia’s latest step signals a shift in how she wishes to navigate privacy for her child. The entertainment industry and social media have long debated the ethics of sharing images of star kids, and this decision once again brings the conversation to the forefront.