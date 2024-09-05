Alia Bhatt tells Vedang Raina, “tu mere protection mein hai”, sharing new poster of ‘Jigra’

Actors Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina are all set and rolling to co-star in the much-anticipated film, Jigra. Apart from a few assets being shared earlier, there wasn’t much coming out but now that the film is just over a month away from release, one of the first posters that redefines the way one sees the film and its treatment dropped a while ago.

In the new poster that was shared, Vedang’s side face is shown in a darkened background where he seems tired and tanned from something that happened to him. But what stands out obviously is Alia Bhatt. The actor, without showing her face and only showing her back is seen in an action-packed avatar, who is possibly out for revenge. Bhatt with a backpack on, a hammer in one hand and perhaps a drilling machine-looking thing in another, stands atop of a toppled jeep. It was obviously the caption that stood out and read, “tu mere protection mein hai”-

The film is directed by Vasan Bala, who is best known for directing films like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Monica O My Darling; produced by Karan Johar under his production house, Dharma Productions. The film is currently set for a Dusshera release i.e. 11th October 2024.

When it comes to Bhatt, the actor has managed to one of the most-sought after filmographies lately, where she has two back-to-back successes in the form of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, RRR, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. When it comes to Vedang Raina, the young one made his debut with the much-talked-about The Archies film on Netflix in December 2023 and managed to grab instant attention having him bag a role in Jigra with Alia Bhatt.