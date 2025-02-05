Alia Bhatt turns cheerleader for hubby, Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘self-funded’ brand; deletes story later

Actor Alia Bhatt recently took to Instagram to support her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, as he launched his new business venture, ARKS, a sneaker brand. The clip Bhatt shared on her story was from ARKS’ latest commercial, which featured Kapoor cycling through the streets of Mumbai with a view of the city’s old quarters in the background. The advertisement showcases the brand prominently, with Kapoor wearing a pair of ARKS sneakers and a matching cap, highlighting the brand’s presence in the commercial.

In her post, Bhatt expressed her excitement and pride for Kapoor’s new venture. She wrote, “One dream 10 years in the making. A self-funded, home-grown brand comes to life! @arks launching on the 14th of February! Break a leg baby!” This post marks a significant milestone for Kapoor, who has been working on this project for a decade.

The brand, ARKS, will officially launch on February 14th, and the commercial gives a glimpse of what fans can expect. The ad shows Kapoor presenting the shoes to a friend, establishing ARKS as a product designed for both comfort and style. With Bhatt’s enthusiastic support and Kapoor’s hard work, ARKS looks set to make its mark in the sneaker market.

For some reason, Alia Bhatt later deleted the story. When it comes to their respective work projects, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra that did not work at the box office while Kapoor’s last was Animal, which was a mega hit and both are set to co-star in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Love & War alongside Vicky Kaushal.