Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma brand in talks for acquisition (300 crore) by Mukesh Ambani's firm [Reports]

Alia Bhatt, the highly acclaimed Indian actress, continues to make waves in the entertainment industry with her impressive acting skills and charismatic persona. With stellar performances in films such as Gangubai Kathiawadi and Highway, as well as commercial hits like Student of the Year, Alia has solidified her position as one of Bollywood’s most sought-after talents. Her talent and on-screen presence have garnered her a massive fan following, establishing her as a prominent and influential figure in the industry.

In a move that showcased her entrepreneurial spirit, Alia Bhatt ventured into the business world in 2020 with the launch of her own kids’ clothing brand, Ed-a-Mamma. Recognizing the need for a locally produced, affordable, and sustainable clothing brand for children, Alia filled this gap in the market with her venture. Since its inception, Ed-a-Mamma has primarily operated through online platforms, including its dedicated website. Additionally, many fellow actors in the industry have been seen promoting the brand, and Alia Bhatt herself has often sent clothing from her brand as gifts to colleagues’ children.

As per reports by Economic Times the potential acquisition of Alia Bhatt’s brand by Mukesh Ambani’s renowned firm. The acquisition of Ed-a-Mamma is viewed as a strategic move for Mukesh and Isha Ambani, aimed at strengthening their presence in the thriving children’s wear segment. Ed-a-Mamma predominantly targets children between the ages of 4 and 12, and it recently expanded its offerings to include a line for infants. According to sources, talks between the parties are in the final stages, and a deal is expected to be signed within the next 7-10 days. Earlier this year, Alia Bhatt’s clothing brand was estimated to have a valuation exceeding Rs 150 crore. The proposed acquisition by Mukesh and Isha Ambani is reportedly valued at around INR 300-350 Crore.

The potential acquisition of Ed-a-Mamma by Mukesh Ambani’s firm highlights the growing interest in Alia Bhatt’s brand and its potential for further success in the children’s wear market.