Alia Bhatt’s Jigar Movie Release Date Out, Unveil The Poster Look!

The makers of the film “Jigar,” starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, have finally announced a release date after building excitement among fans for a long time. The movie is said to be an action thriller revolving around a prison break and the bond between siblings. Alia Bhatt’s production company, Eternal Sunshine Production, produces the film. Recently, the actress unveiled a movie poster and announced the movie’s release date. Check out the poster below:

Alia Bhatt’s Instagram Post Of ‘Jigra’ Movie Release Date-

The Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt posted a poster picture of her upcoming movie Jigra and announced its postponement across their social media platforms. The post contained a poster of the film featuring lead actress Alia Bhatt as she stood in the street carrying a backpack. It also stated the release date on 11th October 2024. She captioned her post, “JIGRA, See you at the movies,” with a red heart and a sun emoji.

The Vasan Bala directorial was initially scheduled for release on September 27. However, the latest announcement revealed that the film has been postponed. Jiga is Alia Bhatt’s first project with actor Vedang Raina from The Archies movie.

