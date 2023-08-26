Alia’s Next Is Baiju Bawra, The Spy Universe Is A Long Way Away

Alia’s next is Sanjay Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra where she doesn’t have the author-backed role like she did in Gangubai Kathiawadi, The challenge for Alia in Baiju Bawra is how to find her bearings in a story where she is not the main character

There are many stories doing the rounds about National award winner Alia Bhatt’s “preparing” for her proposed espionage film.

But the truth is,that project is far from fruition.

Also, after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer and Alia need to sober up for Baiju Bawra. “It is not about loud courtship and young posturing.Baaju Bawra will take Alia to a different world.

As for Yash Raj films spy universe, after Heart Of Stone, that project is on the backburner.