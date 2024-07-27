All Eyes On Janhvi & Junglee This Week

Ulajh is in the same league of excellence as the producers Junglee Pictures’ Badhaai Ho, Raazi and Talvar. All eyes are now on the Jahnvi -helmed Sudhanshu Saria directed Ulajh, coming Friday which casts Janhvi Kapoor as an Indian diplomat drawn into a dungeon of deceit.In the central role, Janhvi has given the performance of a lifetime which would have made her mother proud.

Speaking exclusively to this writer Janhvi Kapoor says, “I’m very, very, very excited about Ullajh. I don’t think I’ve ever been this invested and involved in any film. And honestly, the credit for that goes to my director and everyone at Jungi for empowering me so much to have so much of an opinion and be involved at this level in the film.

Karan Johar who mentored Janhvi and cast her in the complex debut film Dhadak, says, “I am so proud to see Janhvi evolve into such a sorted dependable performance.”

Roshan Singh a wellknown Bihar exhibitor says, “After Bad Newz last week, this week is pretty thanda at the boxoffice except for the Marvel movie(Deadpool & Wolverne) which may attract the metropolitan youth. Ulajh has the look of a winner. Taut, wellmade political thrillers never fail. Ulajh seems to be in the same league as Alia Bhatt’s Raazi.”

While Janhvi, after a sudden health scare, has gone back to promoting the film(“because I believe blindly in this project.”) the Ulajh producer Junglee Picture are quietly confident that this would be their next Badhai Ho as far as critical and boxoffice impact are concerned.

Roshan Singh adds, “Solid powerful female-hero films, or what you call the shero film, never fail, be it Nargisji’s Mother India, Nutanji’s Bandini, Meena kumariji’s Sahib Biwi Aur Ghulam , Shabanaji’s Arth, and in more recent years Kangana Ranaut’s Queen and Rani Mukerji’s Norway Versus Mrs Chatterjee.”